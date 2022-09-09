 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Louisville vs. UCF picks and best bets for Week 2 Friday night matchup

The Cardinal and Knights meet on Friday night in Orlando at FBC Mortgage Stadium

By Brian Murphy_UCF
UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) leaps into the end zone with a touchdown in the first half uring the game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Bright House Networks Stadium in Orlando, FL
The Louisville Cardinals and UCF Knights had very different beginnings to the 2022 season. The Cardinals were thrashed by Syracuse, 31-7. They allowed nearly 450 yards of offense and committed three turnovers.

The Knights, conversely, rolled over the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 56-10. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 100 more yards and a score on the ground against the FCS opponent.

We’ll see what happens when these teams face off on Friday night in Orlando. Kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Louisville: 60 overall, 49 offense, 71 defense
UCF: 27 overall, 30 offense, 34 defense

Injury update

Louisville

UCF

WR Amari Johnson - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Louisville: 0-1 ATS
UCF: 1-0 ATS

Total

Louisville: Over 0-1
UCF: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Louisville: 60 overall
UCF: 54 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCF -5.5
Total: 61.5
Moneyline: UCF -210, Louisville +180

Opening line: UCF -6
Opening total: 61.5

Weather

74 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain

The Pick

UCF -5.5

I’m not sure how much we should read into UCF steamrolling South Carolina State, but Louisville’s Week 1 performance should sound some alarms. Malik Cunningham looked all out of sorts against what should be a very mediocre Syracuse squad. This is actually a step up in class for the Cardinals, and UCF is probably more talented on a player-to-player comparison. UCF’s stadium, affectionately known as the Bounce House, will be literally rocking for this game against a power-conference opponent. Cunningham may not find much success yet again versus a defense that allowed fewer than 100 yards in its season opener.

