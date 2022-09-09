Louisville vs. UCF picks and best bets for Week 2 Friday night matchup

The Louisville Cardinals and UCF Knights had very different beginnings to the 2022 season. The Cardinals were thrashed by Syracuse, 31-7. They allowed nearly 450 yards of offense and committed three turnovers.

The Knights, conversely, rolled over the South Carolina State Bulldogs, 56-10. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for 308 yards and four touchdowns, and he added 100 more yards and a score on the ground against the FCS opponent.

We’ll see what happens when these teams face off on Friday night in Orlando. Kickoff from FBC Mortgage Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Louisville: 60 overall, 49 offense, 71 defense

UCF: 27 overall, 30 offense, 34 defense

Injury update

Louisville

UCF

WR Amari Johnson - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Louisville: 0-1 ATS

UCF: 1-0 ATS

Total

Louisville: Over 0-1

UCF: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Louisville: 60 overall

UCF: 54 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UCF -5.5

Total: 61.5

Moneyline: UCF -210, Louisville +180

Opening line: UCF -6

Opening total: 61.5

Weather

74 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 50% chance of rain

The Pick

UCF -5.5

I’m not sure how much we should read into UCF steamrolling South Carolina State, but Louisville’s Week 1 performance should sound some alarms. Malik Cunningham looked all out of sorts against what should be a very mediocre Syracuse squad. This is actually a step up in class for the Cardinals, and UCF is probably more talented on a player-to-player comparison. UCF’s stadium, affectionately known as the Bounce House, will be literally rocking for this game against a power-conference opponent. Cunningham may not find much success yet again versus a defense that allowed fewer than 100 yards in its season opener.

