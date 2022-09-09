Louisville vs. UCF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 2 game

The Louisville Cardinals travel south to Florida to take on the Central Florida Knights for a Week 2 battle at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

The Cards had some hype around them heading into the season, but looked really bad in a 31-7 loss at Syracuse in Week 1. Quarterback Malik Cunningham is an electric playmaker, but the Orange defense stifled him for just 152 passing yards and 34 yards on the ground with no scores and two interceptions. He popped off when these two teams met in 2021, though. Louisville won in dramatic fashion and the QB had 265 yards passing and 99 yards on the ground with three total touchdowns.

Central Florida had a solid opening week, though considering it was against FCS South Carolina State it would be concerning if they didn’t put up big numbers. The 56-10 win didn’t tell us a whole lot that we didn’t already know. It did give former Ole Miss WR-turned-QB John Rhys Plumlee a soft landing to get back to playing the position again, throwing for four TD’s and rushing for one more. He was the team’s leading rusher and passer in the win.

The Knights open up as a 5.5-point favorite at home and are going off on the moneyline at -215. Bettors can get Louisville on the moneyline at +185 and the point total is sitting at 61.5, which seems high considering one offense scored seven points last week and the other was facing an FCS squad.