Steelers vs. Bengals: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us and it’s time to start thinking about all the bets you’re going to make on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in what the NFL is dubbing a “Rivalry Week” to kick things off. These are two teams expected to compete for the AFC North title in what should be a close division.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Bengals odds

Spread: Bengals -6.5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: CIN -280, PIT +235

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +6.5

This is a tough game to pick. If you look back to last season, the Bengals dominated the Steelers. That was with the QB play of a very old Ben Roethlisberger. Mitch Trubisky — as crazy as it sounds — should be a pretty big upgrade over Big Ben. The Steelers defense is improved and the pass rush should give Joe Burrow some issues. Plus, Pittsburgh’s offense arguably got better (Trubisky, George Pickens). It feels like the hook is a trap and I’d rather bank on this game being close in Week 1.

Over/under: Over 44 points

While the Steelers defense is strong/improved, I think we get more of a shootout in this one. Both sides have too many explosive playmakers — Joe Mixon, Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Ja’Marr Chase. I can keep going if you want. We could see more of a grind with the offenses focusing on running and controlling the clock. That’s what the books are expected. If either side gets up, we should see that script flip and the passing games open up. Cincy was able to lay 65 points on Pitt in two games last season. If the Steelers can now put up a fight and keep up, I think we get to the over.

Player prop: Joe Burrow anytime TD scorer (+500)

Burrow can use his legs a bit and scored two TDs last season on the ground — one against the Steelers in a 41-10 win. We know that the Pittsburgh pass rush is going to force Burrow out of the pocket. Assuming the Bengals can get into the red zone a decent amount, we could see plays break down and Burrow take one in. It’s also a decent line for a QB with Burrow’s talent to score. Sure, he didn’t do it often, but he was also coming off major surgery going into last season. A more comfortable Burrow running the ball could mean more designed plays. This feels like a bet worth a little sprinkle.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.