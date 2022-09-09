49ers vs. Bears: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears will face off Week 1 to kickoff the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL, while the game will be broadcast on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for 49ers vs. Bears in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Bears odds

Spread: 49ers -7 (-105)

Point total: O 40 (-110), U 40 (-110)

Moneyline: 49ers (-295), Bears (+245)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears +7 (-115)

I think Justin Fields shocks the majority of football fans in his second year. The Bears are by no means great, however they are facing a young inexperienced quarterback Week 1. I expect their defense to get after Trey Lance and force a few turnovers. I still think the 49ers win, but in a close one.

Over/under: U 40 (-110)

This is an extremely tough one as the number is extremely low, but it’s for a reason. Two young quarterbacks facing off in Week 1. I expect this to be a defensive game and to be decided by a late field goal. The 49ers had one of the best defenses in the NFL last season while Matt Eberflus will give the Bears a new look defensively.

Player prop: Brandon Aiyuk over 47.5 receiving yards (-135)

Although he started last season off slow, he quickly turned things around as the season went on. In the last two weeks of last season, he went way over this total. The Bears will be going all out to stop Deebo Samuel and that will open up the field for Aiyuk.

