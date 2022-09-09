 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Browns vs. Panthers Week 1 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

By BenHall1
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball as Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) defends in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will face off Week 1 to kickoff the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, while the game will be broadcast on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Panthers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (-110)
Point total: O 42 (-110), U 42 (-110)
Moneyline: Panthers (-125), Browns (+105)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers -1.5

This is a revenge game for Baker Mayfield and I think he’s going to have a big game. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the Browns will have a hard time scoring. Brissett was 2-3 as a starter last season. The Panthers offense has a number of playmakers and a healthy Christian McCaffrey which will be the difference maker.

Over/under: U 42 (-110)

I think this score will be somewhere around 14-10 with the Panthers winning. Both teams like to run the ball which will keep the clock ticking. 58.8% of Browns games went under last season. Their defense should be good and their offense will struggle. This game has the perfect makings for the under.

Player prop: Christian McCaffrey over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Week 1 last season, McCaffrey had 89 receiving yards. With Matt Rhule at head coach, the Panthers have shown they will throw the ball to McCaffrey a bunch to give him a chance to make plays with space in front of him. To build Mayfield’s confidence, look for Carolina to throw some underneath passes and screens and McCaffrey to be involved in a majority of those.

