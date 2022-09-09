Browns vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will face off Week 1 to kickoff the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, while the game will be broadcast on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Panthers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Panthers -1.5 (-110)

Point total: O 42 (-110), U 42 (-110)

Moneyline: Panthers (-125), Browns (+105)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers -1.5

This is a revenge game for Baker Mayfield and I think he’s going to have a big game. With Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, the Browns will have a hard time scoring. Brissett was 2-3 as a starter last season. The Panthers offense has a number of playmakers and a healthy Christian McCaffrey which will be the difference maker.

Over/under: U 42 (-110)

I think this score will be somewhere around 14-10 with the Panthers winning. Both teams like to run the ball which will keep the clock ticking. 58.8% of Browns games went under last season. Their defense should be good and their offense will struggle. This game has the perfect makings for the under.

Player prop: Christian McCaffrey over 46.5 receiving yards (-115)

In Week 1 last season, McCaffrey had 89 receiving yards. With Matt Rhule at head coach, the Panthers have shown they will throw the ball to McCaffrey a bunch to give him a chance to make plays with space in front of him. To build Mayfield’s confidence, look for Carolina to throw some underneath passes and screens and McCaffrey to be involved in a majority of those.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.