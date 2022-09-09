Saints vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The 2022 NFL regular season starts this week. Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will be traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, while the game will be broadcast on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints vs. Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Saints -5.5 (-110)

Point total: O 42 (-110), U 42 (-110)

Moneyline: Saints (-240), Falcons (+200)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints -5.5 (-110)

The Saints shocked everybody in Week 1 last season as they defeated the Packers 38-3. Atlanta has lost four straight season openers, while the Saints have won three straight. I think Jameis Winston and the Saints offense has a ton of success winning this game by double-digits.

Over/under: Over 42 (-110)

While I think the Saints win handily, the Falcons should still score some points. The Saints defense is great, but Kyle Pitts is near unstoppable and will likely score a touchdown at some point. Both matchups between these two teams last season went over this total. I think the score is somewhere around 35-24 with the Saints coming out on top.

Player prop: Kyle Pitts over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)

While Marcus Mariota will likely have struggles, he targets tight ends a ton. Melanie Walker’s best seasons of his career were while Mariota was his quarterback. Pitts is due for a breakout season and we saw it in a few games last year. I think Week 1, Pitts will lead the team in targets, receptions, and yards and will finish with around 100 receiving yards.

