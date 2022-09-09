 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

We take a look at the best bets available for Saints vs. Falcons Week 1 matchup available on DraftKings Sportsbook, including our favorite player prop.

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs against Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ross Cockrell (43) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL regular season starts this week. Sunday, the New Orleans Saints will be traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, while the game will be broadcast on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints vs. Falcons in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Saints -5.5 (-110)
Point total: O 42 (-110), U 42 (-110)
Moneyline: Saints (-240), Falcons (+200)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints -5.5 (-110)

The Saints shocked everybody in Week 1 last season as they defeated the Packers 38-3. Atlanta has lost four straight season openers, while the Saints have won three straight. I think Jameis Winston and the Saints offense has a ton of success winning this game by double-digits.

Over/under: Over 42 (-110)

While I think the Saints win handily, the Falcons should still score some points. The Saints defense is great, but Kyle Pitts is near unstoppable and will likely score a touchdown at some point. Both matchups between these two teams last season went over this total. I think the score is somewhere around 35-24 with the Saints coming out on top.

Player prop: Kyle Pitts over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)

While Marcus Mariota will likely have struggles, he targets tight ends a ton. Melanie Walker’s best seasons of his career were while Mariota was his quarterback. Pitts is due for a breakout season and we saw it in a few games last year. I think Week 1, Pitts will lead the team in targets, receptions, and yards and will finish with around 100 receiving yards.

