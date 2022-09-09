Eagles vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

It’s finally time to see if all that Hard Knocks hype is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles will travel to Motown to face the Detroit Lions, the NFL’s darling of 2022. The Eagles enter this season with plenty of hype as well. While many still believe the Dallas Cowboys are the favorite to win the NFC East, Philly has gotten traction in the betting markets as a dark horse division winner.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Eagles vs. Lions in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Lions odds

Spread: Eagles -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: PHI -190, DET +160

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -4

This feels like a line that will blow up one way or the other. The Lions have a lot of potential but seem overhyped based on Hard Knocks. The team still has a lot of growing to do. Jared Goff is still very average and there’s really only one true stud on offense — D’Andre Swift. Ultimately, if this gets into a shootout, I don’t think the Lions can keep up with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles offense. Philly’s offense has the potential to be very, very deadly. I’m just going to always be low on Detroit until proven otherwise.

Over/under: 48.5

This feels like an over but it’s always tough to judge in the NFL. Week 1 is where you can get the most edge. Both defenses surrendered plenty of points last season. Improvements are always made and new personnel are brought in. Are the offseason moves enough to prevent this game from getting out of hand? Probably not. I think the script goes Eagles get up early and force the Lions to sling it. Philly also laid down 44 points on the Lions last season in a blowout win. Imagine that type of performance except Detroit puts up more of a fight.

Player prop: A.J. Brown longest reception O23.5 yards (-120)

You can’t love this prop enough. There was enough noise out of training camp and preseason about Brown’s chemistry building with Hurts. Brown’s game is the HR ball and we’ve got to think the Eagles take quite a few shots down field against the Lions. Switching from Ryan Tannehill to Hurts should do wonders for Brown this season. I think Brown smashes most of his props, so looking at his overs for receptions, receiving yards and a TD make sense here, too.

