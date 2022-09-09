Ravens vs. Jets: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens kick off their 2022 season as they travel to the Big Apple and face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, September 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET, and will see Joe Flacco under center for New York as Zach Wilson remains sidelined due to injury. Lamar Jackson, looking to bounce back after injuries hampered him in 2021, will lead the Ravens amid ongoing contract extension negotiations.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Ravens vs. Jets in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ravens vs. Jets odds

Spread: Ravens -7 (-115)

Point total: 44.5

Moneyline: Ravens -320, Jets +265

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -7

Although Flacco could be in for a “revenge game” performance against his former team, the Ravens clearly have the quarterback advantage in this one. The last time these two teams met, Baltimore dominated New York 42-21 back in December 2019. With Jackson healthy and back under center, the Ravens should be able to cover and get the win in Week 1.

Over/under: Under 44.5 (-110)

The key factor here is whether the Jets will be able to score enough points against a tough Ravens defense for the point total to go over. In 2021 the Jets ranked 28th with an average of 18.2 points per game, which leaves little confidence that they can put enough points on the board. Combined with the fact that the Jets have a backup quarterback under center, we’re going with the under for Sunday’s matchup.

Player prop: Lamar Jackson over 226.5 passing yards (-115)

The Jets ranked 30th in the NFL last season in passing yards surrendered (259.4), and even with the addition of promising rookie Sauce Gardner, New York’s secondary should be tested. Jackson averaged 240.2 passing yards per game last season, and with ongoing contract extension talks, he should be extra motivated to prove his value to the Ravens.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.