Jaguars vs. Commanders: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders go head-to-head in Week 1 on Sunday, September 11. Kick-off is set for 1:00 p.m ET from FedEx Field as both teams usher in new eras for their respective franchises. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will look to take a leap in year two under new head coach Doug Peterson. On the other side, the Commanders will look to make noise in the NFC East with new quarterback Carson Wentz under center.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jaguars vs. Commanders in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Commanders -2.5 (-110)

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Jaguars +115, Commanders -135

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Commanders -2.5 (-110)

Both of these defenses left much to be desired in 2021, as they both ranked in the bottom seven in points allowed per game. The close spread is indicative of oddsmakers believing it to be a toss-up, but I like the Commanders at home with the veteran quarterback in Wentz.

Over/under: Under 44 (-110)

Jacksonville ranked dead last in points per game last season (14.9), but Washington wasn’t much better with their 23rd-ranked scoring offense (19.7). Both teams should take time to acclimate with Jacksonville’s new head coach and a new quarterback under center for the Commanders. Until we see improvement, the likelihood of a low-scoring affair seems reasonable and we’re taking the under.

Player prop: Terry McLaurin over 58.5 receiving yards (-130)

There was a revolving door at the quarterback position for Washington in 2021, and McLaurin averaged 61.9 receiving yards per game. He’s averaged 67.2 receiving yards per game in his career, and he should be able to go over his 58.5 receiving yards mark with a better quarterback throwing to him in Wentz.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.