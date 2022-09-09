Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals will square off in Week 1 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix. Both teams had their seasons end with playoff losses, and both quarterbacks will be missing their star wide receivers. Patrick Mahomes will be without Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. Kyler Murray will be without DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended for the first six games for testing positive for a performing-enhancing substance.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chiefs vs. Cardinals in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Chiefs -6 (-110)

Point total: 54

Moneyline: Chiefs (-240) Cardinals (+200)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chiefs -6

Six points is a lot in the NFL, but the Cardinals will be without Hopkins and possibly Rondale Moore. They normally start the season well, but without two weapons their offense will be limited. The Cardinals are also 1-6 in their last six games against the spread. Take the Chiefs and Mahomes to cover the points.

Over/under: Over 54

Each of the Chiefs last seven Chiefs season openers have hit the over. Their offense won’t be the same without Hill on the field, but with Mahomes they still have the ability to put up points. Murray and co. will won’t be as explosive as normal, but should be able to do enough to put up some points in the game driving the number up.

Player prop: Kyler Murray Anytime TD ( +180)

Murray ran for five touchdowns last season, and with two receivers missing, he could call his own number while in the red zone. He only ran 88 times last season, down from 113 in 2020, but his legs are part of what makes him so special as a QB. Take Murray for a touchdown.

