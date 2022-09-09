Raiders vs. Chargers: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders meet the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated AFC West matchup in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium as both teams look to pick up a valuable division victory early on. Josh McDaniels will employ his new offense that boasts the addition of receiver Davante Adams. Oppositely, Justin Herbert will look to return the Chargers to the postseason, with many eyeing him as a potential MVP contender.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Chargers -3.5 (-110)

Point total: 52.5

Moneyline: Raiders +150, Chargers -175

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders +3.5

A field goal separated these two teams when they last met in the 2021 regular-season finale. Both teams boast high-scoring offenses with talent on the outside, and divisional wins will be coveted in a tight race in the AFC West. These teams should be going back and forth on the scoreboard on Sunday, and I think Las Vegas should keep the score close in this divisional matchup.

Over/under: Over 52.5 (-110)

The Raiders and Chargers put a combined 67 points on the scoreboard back in Week 18 of last season. Los Angeles ranked fifth in points per game (27.9) a season ago, and Las Vegas should be able to keep pace with a receiving core that will welcome Davante Adams. The 52.5 total is among the highest on the Week 1 slate, and both teams should be equipped to hit the over in a back-and-forth shootout.

Player prop: Hunter Renfrow over 5.5 receptions (+120)

Los Angeles’ secondary will have their hands full accounting for Adams and Darren Waller, which should only benefit Derek Carr’s trustworthy target in Hunter Renfrow. Renfrow averaged a career-high 6.1 receptions per game in 2021 and should be able to exceed 5.5 catches against the Chargers on Sunday. Achieving that mark should be easier with cornerback J.C. Jackson likely to be sidelined as he recovers from ankle surgery.

