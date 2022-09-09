Packers vs. Vikings: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The two top teams in the NFC North meet to start the 2022 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road in what should one of the better games of Week 1. The Vikings are looking to be more pass-oriented under new coach Kevin O’Connell. The Packers are looking to be more run-oriented simply because of a lack of top wide receivers.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Packers vs. Vikings in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Packers vs. Vikings odds

Spread: Packers -1.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: GB -120, MIN +100

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings +100

We’re just going to skip the spread because it’s the NFL and the Vikings getting a point and a half doesn’t do it for us. This pains me but the Vikings at home at +100 feels like a better bet as of now. We could see the line move to a pick ‘em even. The Packers may be missing top wideout Allen Lazard. The passing game could be none-existent on Sunday. That takes away Aaron Rodgers and leaves the Packers trying to win on the ground. The Vikings didn’t have a very good run defense last season but should be improved. It’s easier to defend the run when you know it’s coming. The Packers secondary may struggle to contain Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook seems to always show up against Green Bay.

Over/under: Under 47

Assuming the Packers are one-dimensional on offense, I can see this game being brought down to a slogfest. Green Bay’s path to victory could be managing the clock and playing defense. The Packers defense could be among the top units in the NFL, bringing back most of its core players while adding LB Quay Walker out of Georgia. Jaire Alexander is starting the season healthy. So Green Bay should have an elite defense and run the ball quite a bit.

The Vikings’ defense should be better. If it’s just a fraction better, that could go a long way. Containing the Packers’ WRs won’t be tough. It’s really worrying about Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. Still, the amount of running coupled with Kirk Cousins and the Packers’ defense being elite, we’ll lean under.

Player prop: Aaron Rodgers under 259.5 passing yards (-115)

The Packers’ passing game, as has been mentioned throughout this piece, may struggle in Week 1. If Lazard is out, Rodgers will have two rookies, Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins to throw to. Last season, Rodgers went over this total in both games against the Vikings. The majority of the receiving yards in those games? Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Without those two, I think Rodgers throws the ball scarcely and Green Bay leans on the run.

