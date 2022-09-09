Giants vs. Titans: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The New York Giants and Tennessee Titans will start Week 1 at Nissan Stadium. Kickoff for the game is set at 4:25 pm ET and will be a matchup between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Giants are in the first year of a “rebuild” under first year head coach Brian Daboll. While the Titans seem to be on the last legs of their run before they have to start a revamp.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Giants vs. Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.

Giants vs. Titans odds

Spread: Titans -5.5 (-110)

Point total:43.5

Moneyline: Giants (+210) Titans (-250)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Titans -5.5

The Giants have failed to cover the spread in their last five games. Daniel Jones has struggled in his young career, and the chatter about Tyrod Taylor starting didn’t help the matter. The Titans still have Derrick Henry in the backfield, and they’re going to keep riding the train until it stops. The defense isn’t as good as it has been in the past, but should still have enough talent to be a factor in the game. Take the Titan to cover.

Over/under: Under 43.5

The Titans will ride the running game, and the Giants’ offense isn’t good, which limits their scoring opportunities. Ryan Tannehill doesn’t have AJ Brown either, so it may take him some time to get used to his new weapons like Treylon Burks and Robert Woods. Each of the Titans’ last five games at Nissan Stadium have all gone under. Take the under.

Player prop: Derrick Henry Over 97.5 Rush yards (-115)

Henry is a load to handle out of the backfield and will be ready to get back at it after missing so much time due to injury last season. In his eight games last season, Henry went over 97.5 five times. Take him and the over as he carries the Titans to a Week 1 victory.

