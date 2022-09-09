Bucs vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The Tampa Bay Bucs and Dallas Cowboys will play on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 of the NFL season. The game will kick off at 8;20 pm ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tom Brady is back under center for the Bucs after retiring for two months. If you ask a Cowboys fan, they’ll probably tell you that this is their year, and it isn’t , but it’s nice to dream right? The Cowboys didn’t make any major moves in the offseason and instead lost La’el Collins and Amari Cooper.Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bucs vs. Cowboys in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bucs vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Bucs -2.5 (-115)

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Bucs (-140) Cowboys ( +120)

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs -2.5

Brady and Co. are poised to make another Super Bowl run with his main receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. They Bucs also added Julio Jones, who is also at the end of his run, but anything they can get from him is a bonus. The Cowboys o-line took a few hits during the offseason, so it remains to be seen if they will be able to run the ball effectively.

Over/under: Under 50.5

The Cowboys didn’t play their starters during the preseason, so they will need time to get into a flow. The Bucs’ defense should be good again this season, and for a Cowboys team that doesn’t have a healthy o-line, it screams under. Additionally, nine of the Cowboy’s last 12 games have gone under. Take the under in this one.

Player prop: Tom Brady Over 275.5 passing yards (-115)

Brady hit the over on passing yards 11 times last season, and with a full complement of receivers he should be able to hit that number rather easily. Don’t be surprised to see Brady feed Jones this week to prove that the Jet still has something in the tank. Brady has averaged 288 passing yards per game in six career games against the Cowboys.

