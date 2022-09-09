Broncos vs. Seahawks: Game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

The first Monday Night Football showdown of the 2022 season will feature familiar faces as the Denver Broncos travel to face the Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 12 from Lumen Field. Following his trade to the Broncos in the offseason, Russell Wilson will face his former team with which he spent nine seasons with after being drafted back in 2012.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Broncos -6.5 (-110)

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Broncos -275, Seahawks +230

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -6.5

Denver and Seattle both have talent on the outside, but the difference here is the quarterback advantage for the Broncos. While it may take time for Wilson to acclimate to Nathaniel Hackett and his new coaching staff, the Seahawks will rely on Geno Smith, who started just three games last season. Combined with receiving threats like Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, Wilson should be able to lead the Broncos to cover and notch the win.

Over/under: Under 45 (-115)

The Broncos will be able to put points on the board, but whether the Seahawks can go toe-to-toe remains to be seen. Denver’s defense ranked second in the NFL last season with an average of 18.9 points surrendered to their opponent. Their front seven is formidable and their secondary is highlighted by talent like Patrick Surtain II. The Seahawks should struggle to find the endzone, thus making the under seem more likely.

Player prop: Russell Wilson over 1.5 passing TDs (-150)

The gradual discontent between Wilson and the Seahawks through last season has been well documented, so he should have an extra chip on his shoulder in Monday night’s matchup. Seattle’s corners should have their hands full accounting for Jeudy and Sutton, and Wilson still averaged 1.78 passing touchdowns per game in an injury-riddled 2021 season. Now healthy and with two talented receivers alongside him, he should finish over his allotted passing touchdowns in Week 1.

