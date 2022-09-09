How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 200 race via live stream

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.

Each truck will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. After, each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier trying to establish their fastest lap possible. As the race field is settled, the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race. Zane Smith comes into qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Truck Series Race

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS2

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

