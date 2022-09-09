How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 200 race via live stream

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.
Each truck will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. After, each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier trying to establish their fastest lap possible. As the race field is settled, the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race. Zane Smith comes into qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.
If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
How to watch qualifying for the Truck Series Race
Date: Friday, September 9
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App
Entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Hailie Deegan
|1
|2
|Kaz Grala
|02
|3
|John Hunter Nemechek
|4
|4
|Tyler Hill
|5
|5
|Blaine Perkins
|9
|6
|Spencer Boyd
|12
|7
|Trey Hutchens
|14
|8
|Tanner Gray
|15
|9
|Tyler Ankrum
|16
|10
|Ryan Preece
|17
|11
|Chandler Smith
|18
|12
|Derek Kraus
|19
|13
|Jesse Little
|20
|14
|Brett Moffitt
|22
|15
|Grant Enfinger
|23
|16
|Jack Wood
|24
|17
|Matt DiBenedetto
|25
|18
|Tate Fogleman
|26
|19
|Kaden Honeycutt
|30
|20
|Bret Holmes
|32
|21
|Josh Reaume
|33
|22
|Zane Smith
|38
|23
|Dean Thompson
|40
|24
|Carson Hocevar
|42
|25
|Mason Maggio
|43
|26
|Bayley Currey
|44
|27
|Lawless Alan
|45
|28
|Brennan Poole
|46
|29
|Corey Heim
|51
|30
|Stewart Friesen
|52
|31
|Timmy Hill
|56
|32
|Chase Purdy
|61
|33
|Ty Majeski
|66
|34
|Parker Kligerman
|75
|35
|Matt Crafton
|88
|36
|Colby Howard
|91
|37
|Christian Eckes
|98
|38
|Ben Rhodes
|99