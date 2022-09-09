 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 200 race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Kansas Lottery 200 qualifying on Friday at Kansas Speedway via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Charge Me Toyota, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.

Each truck will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. After, each truck will run a single truck, one lap qualifier trying to establish their fastest lap possible. As the race field is settled, the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race. Zane Smith comes into qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS2. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Truck Series Race

Date: Friday, September 9
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS2
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2022 Kansas Lottery 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 02
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Trey Hutchens 14
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Ryan Preece 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Jesse Little 20
14 Brett Moffitt 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Tate Fogleman 26
19 Kaden Honeycutt 30
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Josh Reaume 33
22 Zane Smith 38
23 Dean Thompson 40
24 Carson Hocevar 42
25 Mason Maggio 43
26 Bayley Currey 44
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Heim 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

