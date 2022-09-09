 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 at the Kansas Speedway.

Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Charge Me Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.

Each truck will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. After, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier trying to establish their fastest lap possible. As the race field is settled, the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

This will be the third running of this race as it debuted in 2020, but wasn’t held last year. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the event. It will be 134 laps for a total of 201 miles. In its first iteration in 2020, this race went into overtime, but Brett Moffit was the winner in 1:44:18.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined. Zane Smith enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

2022 Kansas Lottery 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 02
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Spencer Boyd 12
7 Trey Hutchens 14
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Ryan Preece 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Jesse Little 20
14 Brett Moffitt 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Tate Fogleman 26
19 Kaden Honeycutt 30
20 Bret Holmes 32
21 Josh Reaume 33
22 Zane Smith 38
23 Dean Thompson 40
24 Carson Hocevar 42
25 Mason Maggio 43
26 Bayley Currey 44
27 Lawless Alan 45
28 Brennan Poole 46
29 Corey Heim 51
30 Stewart Friesen 52
31 Timmy Hill 56
32 Chase Purdy 61
33 Ty Majeski 66
34 Parker Kligerman 75
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Colby Howard 91
37 Christian Eckes 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

