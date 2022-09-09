NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 200 Truck Series race

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.

Each truck will get a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. After, each truck will run a single truck, one-lap qualifier trying to establish their fastest lap possible. As the race field is settled, the fastest truck will earn the pole position for Friday night’s race.

This will be the third running of this race as it debuted in 2020, but wasn’t held last year. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the event. It will be 134 laps for a total of 201 miles. In its first iteration in 2020, this race went into overtime, but Brett Moffit was the winner in 1:44:18.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Kansas Lottery 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined. Zane Smith enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.