How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200 Truck race, via live stream

The Camping World Truck Series is back after a near month break. The 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 will run on Friday, September 9. Practice will run at 3 p.m. ET, with qualifying following at 3:30. Both events will air on FS2 before the race at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. This race is the final part of the Round of 10 in the playoffs, meaning that two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention after this race.

This will be the third running of this race as it debuted in 2020, but wasn’t held last year. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the event. It will be 134 laps for a total of 201 miles. In its first iteration in 2020, this race went into overtime, but Brett Moffit was the winner in 1:44:18.

How to watch the Kansas Lottery 200

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the 2022 Kansas Lottery 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.