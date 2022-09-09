Louisville vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 2

The Louisville Cardinals and Central Florida Knights meet up in Week 2 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Oviedo, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Cards are coming off a disappointing 31-7 loss at Syracuse to open 2022, while Central Florida will have an enthusiastic crowd in one of the more architecturally-unsound stadiums in FBS.

Louisville (0-1, 0-1 ACC) has a Heisman candidate in Malik Cunningham, but just 334 yards and 6.2 yards per play against a below-average conference opponent in the opener might have head coach Scott Satterfield’s seat as hot as the red on the team helmets. Cunningham threw for just 152 yards and two interceptions, while allowing the Orange to run for 242 on the ground.

Central Florida (1-0, 0-0 AAC) rolled up a poor FCS opponent in South Carolina State 56-10 in Week 1. Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee was 20/31 for 308 yards and four touchdowns in his Knights debut, adding 86 yards and a TD on the ground as well.

Louisville vs. UCF

Date: Saturday, September 10

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.