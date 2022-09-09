Week 2 college football power rankings: The best 10 teams in the NCAA right now

At long last, we’ve actually got 2022 game tape on which to base our power rankings. College football’s Week 1 delivered all of the drama it promised and more. As we head into Week 2, here are DK Nation’s top ten college football teams.

The Bulldogs looked straight-up terrifying against formerly-No. 11, currently-unranked Oregon. After hanging up 49 points with Stetson Bennett going 25-for-31 for 368 yards before the backup went in, Georgia has made it abundantly clear that they mean to defend their championship title.

Next opponent: Samford

Alabama is, and always will be, Alabama. They played a clean, quick game against Utah State, ending 55-0, and have worked out any minor kinks that came with a relatively young roster in 2021. Sometimes, there’s just not much more to say.

Next opponent: Texas

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

The Buckeyes pulled one out against a tough Notre Dame defense that controlled the game for the better part of three quarters. CJ Stroud didn’t look quite as impressive as he did last year without his favorite wide receivers downfield, but they put their heads down and did the dirty work to get out of that game with a 21-10 W.

Next opponent: Toledo

They opted for an easy opening opponent — actually, they opted for an easy opening three weekends — but nevertheless, a 234-yard rushing performance led by Blake Corum (76 yards) cemented their 51-7 victory at home over Colorado State. If they can stick to what they’re good at, and if Harbaugh can pick the right starting QB, they’re going to give Ohio State some real problems come November.

Next opponent: Hawai’i

It may have only been UTEP, but Oklahoma didn’t show many growing pains in their opener on Saturday despite the coaching and roster turnover that marked their offseason. Their defense stepped up when necessary, they didn’t turn over the ball, and Dillon Gabriel seems to have already found a good rhythm

Next opponent: Kent State

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame looked a lot better than they usually do in big games — like, a lot better. A risky blitz call made the score differential look greater than the game really showed. Their inexperienced receiving corps was able to step up and make some big grabs, and the defense was no walk in the park for OSU.

Next opponent: Marshall

They got off to a shaky start against a tough Georgia Tech team on Monday night, and while it’s clear that DJ Uiagalelei is not the heir apparent to the Watson-Lawrence throne, they were able to pull out a 41-10 victory over the Yellow Jackets — no easy feat. Even with their offensive struggles, their defense remains one of the best in the country, holding Georgia Tech to 73 rushing yards.

Next opponent: Furman

As long as they shook all their rust off in a messy but high-scoring win against Rice, they should be able to fully show out and embrace their roster’s immense talent this weekend against Stanford. QB Caleb Williams passed for 249 yards and rushed for 68, making the transfer the lead rusher of the game.

Next opponent: Stanford

Texas A&M wasn’t perfect in their opener. QB Haynes King threw two interceptions against Sam Houston. The rest of the stats would lead you to believe that the game looked better than it actually was. But they’re still there — 364 passing yards from King, three sacks and six TFLs, two turnovers that went the Aggies’ way. If it looks messy but gets the job done the first week, I’m not going to judge too harshly, but Appalachian State will be a real mark of whether this team has what it takes this season.

Next opponent: Appalachian State

QB Anthony Richardson is the real deal (168 yards passing, 106 yards rushing, 0 interceptions). The Gators took on a tough and talented Utah squad and sealed the deal when it really mattered with a huge end zone interception at the end of the fourth quarter. The Billy Napier era is already turning things around as the Gators have a second test this coming weekend against a ranked Kentucky team.

Next opponent: Kentucky