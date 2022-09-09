DK Nation picks for College Football Week 2’s biggest games

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season might not have the best schedule you’ll see this season, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty of intrigue for the wagering community.

The Alabama Crimson Tide visit their former offensive coordinator in Steve Sarkisian and several former Tuscaloosa players as they take on the Texas Longhorns in the opener on Saturday. ‘Bama is the consensus most-talented team in college football this year, and are expected to roll their future SEC opponent. But will they do so by more than three touchdowns on the road is the question.

Also the Kentucky Wildcats were the chic underdog choice in the SEC preseason, but the Florida Gators big win over Utah last Saturday night has them in the hype machine. UF quarterback Anthony Richardson launched himself into the Heisman conversation, but was that just a blip against an overrated defending Pac-12 champion, or a sign that Gainesville might be closer to where they want to be under Billy Napier already.

Every week, we assemble a handful of our dedicated writers from DK Nation to make picks against the spread based on odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s what they’re seeing for Week 2.

2022 College football DK Nation picks: Week 2

Louisville vs. UCF -6.5

Alabama -20 vs. Texas

Tennessee -7 vs. Pittsburgh

Iowa State vs. Iowa -3.5

Kentucky vs. Florida -4.5

USC -9 vs. Stanford

Your pickers

Collin Sherwin: Deputy College Sports Editor, DK Nation

Nick Simon: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Grace McDermott: Staff Writer, DK Nation

Chinmay Vaidya: Deputy Sport Editor, DK Nation

Teddy Ricketson: Staff Writer, DK Nation

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.