Breaking down the weather forecast for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

NASCAR heads to Kansas City, Kansas for its events. The Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series will all be in action with playoffs on the mind. The Kansas Speedway will host all three events. The Truck Series start the action on Friday, September 9 followed by the Xfinity Series on Saturday, September 10. The Cup Series takes home the action on Sunday, September 10.

The weather looks about as good as it could for this weekend. Mild temperatures by Sunday and low rain chances are about all you can ask for at this point in the race season. There is a 17-degree difference in the projected high temps from Friday to Sunday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Kansas Speedway this weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 9

Hi 89°, Low 66°: Plenty of sunshine, 4% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Practice, Truck Series

3:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying Truck Series

5 p.m. ET, Practice, Xfinity Series

5:05 p.m. ET, Qualifying, Xfinity Series

7:30 p.m. ET, Kansas Lottery 200, Truck Series (134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, September 10

Hi 85°, Low 61°: Sunny and delightful, 12% chance of rain

12:05 p.m. ET, Practice, Cup Series

12:50 p.m. ET, Qualifying, Cup Series

3 p.m. ET, Kansas Lottery 300, Xfinity Series (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, September 11

Hi 72°, Low 56°: Partly sunny and cooler, 25% chance of rain

3 p.m. ET, Hollywood Casino 400, Cup Series (267 laps, 400.5 miles)