How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s Kansas Lottery 300 race take place on Friday, September 9 at 5:35 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series will have its practice at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the events. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win the pole position for the 2022 Kansas Lottery 300.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 5:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com