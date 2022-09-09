 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity series race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Kansas Lottery 300 qualifying on Friday at Kansas Speedway via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity series driver AJ Allmendinger (16) celebrates with his team after winning the Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard on July 30, 2022 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Qualifying for this weekend’s Kansas Lottery 300 race take place on Friday, September 9 at 5:35 p.m. ET. The Xfinity Series will have its practice at 5:05 p.m. ET on USA. The Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas will host the events. Friday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for one lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Ty Gibbs has the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +400. Noah Gragson (+450), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+600) and A.J. Allmendinger (+800) round out the top five drivers with the best odds to win the pole position for the 2022 Kansas Lottery 300.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at USANetwork.com. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the Kansas Lottery 300

Date: Friday, September 9
Time: 5:35 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

