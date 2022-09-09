Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 279 welterweight bout

The UFC returns to PPV with UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10 from the T-Mobile Arena on the strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a revamped welterweight a pair of veteran fan favorites. Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson will face off after top contender Khamzat Chimaev badly failed to make weight for his bout with Diaz.

It’s a 13-fight card in total with the five-fight main card on ESPN+ PPV starting at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card has four fights and will be on ESPNEWS starting at 8 p.m. ET. The early prelims start at 6 p.m. and will be streaming on UFC Fight Pass.

It’s rare that a UFC PPV features no titles matches or fights with top-5 opponents, but Diaz is a one of the biggest draws in the history of the promotion. This fight with Chimaev, the No. 3 ranked welterweight, is likely Diaz’s last fight under the UFC banner.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Chimaev vs. Diaz at UFC 279 on Saturday, September 10.

Money line odds

Rodriguez: -150

Diaz: +130

