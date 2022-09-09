UFC 279 odds: Betting odds for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 will take place on Saturday, Sept 10, in Las Vegas, Nev. The UFC event has three cards, the prelims, the early prelims, the prelims, and the main card. There are 13 fights on tap for the night with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz being the main event. The two welterweight fighters will likely make their ring walk around 12 am ET. Chimaev is the No.3 contender for the welterweight title with an 11-0 record, while Diaz, the seasoned veteran, is 21-13.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds.

UFC 279 odds

Main card

#3 Khamzat Chimaev (-1050) vs. Nate Diaz (+700), welterweight

#14 Li Jingliang vs. #11 Tony Ferguson, welterweight

Kevin Holland (-195) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+165), catchweight

#4 Irene Aldana (-170) vs. #10 Macy Chaisson (+145), women’s bantamweight

#13 Johnny Walker (+170) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-200), light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Hakeem Dawodu (-210) vs. Julian Erosa (+180), featherweight

Jailton Almedia (+500) vs. Anton Turkalj (-675), catchweight

Denis Tiuliulin (+105) vs. Jamie Pickett (-125), middleweight

Jake Collier (-425) vs. Chris Barnett (+340), heavyweight

Early preliminary card

#15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf, women’s featherweight

Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili, bantaweight

Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid, women’s strawweight

Darian Weeks (-125) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+105), welterweight

