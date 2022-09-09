UFC 279 odds: Betting odds for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

UFC 279 will take place on Saturday, Sept 10, in Las Vegas, Nev. The UFC event has three cards, the prelims, the early prelims, the prelims, and the main card. There are 13 fights on tap for the night with Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz being the main event. The two welterweight fighters will likely make their ring walk around 12 am ET. Chimaev is the No.3 contender for the welterweight title with an 11-0 record, while Diaz, the seasoned veteran, is 21-13.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds.
UFC 279 odds
Main card
- #3 Khamzat Chimaev (-1050) vs. Nate Diaz (+700), welterweight
- #14 Li Jingliang vs. #11 Tony Ferguson, welterweight
- Kevin Holland (-195) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+165), catchweight
- #4 Irene Aldana (-170) vs. #10 Macy Chaisson (+145), women’s bantamweight
- #13 Johnny Walker (+170) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-200), light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Hakeem Dawodu (-210) vs. Julian Erosa (+180), featherweight
- Jailton Almedia (+500) vs. Anton Turkalj (-675), catchweight
- Denis Tiuliulin (+105) vs. Jamie Pickett (-125), middleweight
- Jake Collier (-425) vs. Chris Barnett (+340), heavyweight
Early preliminary card
- #15 Norma Dumont vs. Danyelle Wolf, women’s featherweight
- Chad Anheliger vs. Alatengheili, bantaweight
- Melissa Martinez vs. Elise Reid, women’s strawweight
- Darian Weeks (-125) vs. Yohan Lainesse (+105), welterweight
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.