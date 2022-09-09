 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Italian Grand Prix heading into race weekend

We break down the opening odds for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme after the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One is in Italy this week for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. This marks the 16th race of the season, with only six more to go after. The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9 and continue Saturday, September 10, before qualifying later that morning. The race will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Circuit on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

As with many other races this season, Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to take the checkered flag. He is installed at -265 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+650), Lewis Hamilton (+800) and George Russell (+1100) are the next closest drivers. Verstappen has won four races in a row and is now three shy of the single-season record.

2022 Italian Grand Prix Opening Odds

Driver Winner
Max Verstappen -265
Charles Leclerc +650
Lewis Hamilton +800
George Russell +1100
Sergio Perez +1500
Carlos Sainz +1600
Lando Norris +15000
Fernando Alonso +20000
Kevin Magnussen +50000
Esteban Ocon +50000
Pierre Gasly +50000
Daniel Ricciardo +50000
Valtteri Bottas +50000
Sebastian Vettel +50000
Lance Stroll +50000
Guanyu Zhou +90000
Nicholas Latifi +90000
Alexander Albon +90000
Yuki Tsunoda +90000
Mick Schumacher +90000

