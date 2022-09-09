F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Italian Grand Prix heading into race weekend

Formula One is in Italy this week for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. This marks the 16th race of the season, with only six more to go after. The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9 and continue Saturday, September 10, before qualifying later that morning. The race will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Circuit on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.
As with many other races this season, Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to take the checkered flag. He is installed at -265 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+650), Lewis Hamilton (+800) and George Russell (+1100) are the next closest drivers. Verstappen has won four races in a row and is now three shy of the single-season record.
2022 Italian Grand Prix Opening Odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-265
|Charles Leclerc
|+650
|Lewis Hamilton
|+800
|George Russell
|+1100
|Sergio Perez
|+1500
|Carlos Sainz
|+1600
|Lando Norris
|+15000
|Fernando Alonso
|+20000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|Esteban Ocon
|+50000
|Pierre Gasly
|+50000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+50000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+50000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+50000
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+90000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+90000
|Mick Schumacher
|+90000
