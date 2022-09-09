F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win Italian Grand Prix heading into race weekend

Formula One is in Italy this week for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. This marks the 16th race of the season, with only six more to go after. The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9 and continue Saturday, September 10, before qualifying later that morning. The race will be held at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Circuit on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

As with many other races this season, Max Verstappen enters with the best odds to take the checkered flag. He is installed at -265 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+650), Lewis Hamilton (+800) and George Russell (+1100) are the next closest drivers. Verstappen has won four races in a row and is now three shy of the single-season record.

2022 Italian Grand Prix Opening Odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -265 Charles Leclerc +650 Lewis Hamilton +800 George Russell +1100 Sergio Perez +1500 Carlos Sainz +1600 Lando Norris +15000 Fernando Alonso +20000 Kevin Magnussen +50000 Esteban Ocon +50000 Pierre Gasly +50000 Daniel Ricciardo +50000 Valtteri Bottas +50000 Sebastian Vettel +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Guanyu Zhou +90000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Alexander Albon +90000 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 Mick Schumacher +90000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.