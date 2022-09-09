F1 schedule: Italian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One Racing is in Italy this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Circuit in Monza, Italy will host the race. This is the 16th race in the 22-race schedule. Max Verstappen enters with 10 wins and is only three short of the record held by both Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9. The first will be at 8 a.m. ET on ESPNU, with the second airing at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN2. The final practice session will take place on Saturday, September 10 at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN2. Qualifying will follow on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on ESPNEWS/ESPN3. The race itself will be held Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

All events will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

As with many other races this season, Verstappen has the best odds to take the checkered flag. He is installed at -265 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Charles Leclerc (+650), Lewis Hamilton (+800) and George Russell (+1100) are the next closest drivers.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Italian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, September 9

8 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

11 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, September 10

7 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10 a.m. ET— Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, September 11

9 a.m. ET — Italian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN