Breaking down the weather forecast for the Italian Grand Prix

This week, Formula 1 is in Monza, Italy for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza Circuit will host the race as it has for the last 40 years. It is the 16th race of the season, and Max Verstappen enters with 10 wins so far. Practice will begin on Friday, September 9 and continue on Saturday, September 10. Qualifying will occur on Saturday, with the race running on Sunday, September 11.

Friday sees the biggest chance of rain which is good all considered. If the drivers end up missing the practice sessions on Friday, they still will have one before qualifying on Saturday. There is still a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday, but it is almost half of what it is Friday.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend in Monza, Italy, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 9

Hi 76°, Low 63°: Some sun with a stray t-storm, 48% chance of rain

8 a.m. ET: Practice 1

11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, September 10

Hi 79°, Low 62°: Pleasant with periods of sun, 25%

7 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, September 11

Hi 80°, Low 62°: Times of clouds and sun, 25%

9 a.m. ET: Italian Grand Prix (53 laps, 190.596 miles)