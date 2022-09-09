 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Italian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Italian Grand Prix in Monza via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the drivers parade during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Alex Pantling - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Monza, Italy this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU and ESPN2, while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -265, followed by Charles Leclerc at +650. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +800. Verstappen has the best odds to win qualifying installed at -250. Leclerc is right behind him at +260 and then Sergio Perez has the third best odds at +1200.

How to watch practice for the Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 9, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Italian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos. Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Fernando Alonso 14
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 Kevin Magnussen 20
6 Mick Schumacher 47
7 Estaban Ocon 31
8 George Russell 63
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Zhou Guanyu 24
11 Valterri Bottas 77
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Sergio Pérez 11
14 Lando Norris 4
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Charles Leclerc 16
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

