F1 practice live stream: How to watch Italian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Monza, Italy this weekend for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, September 11 at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 8 a.m. ET and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.

Friday’s practices will air on ESPNU and ESPN2, while Saturday’s practice and qualifying will air on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -265, followed by Charles Leclerc at +650. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +800. Verstappen has the best odds to win qualifying installed at -250. Leclerc is right behind him at +260 and then Sergio Perez has the third best odds at +1200.

How to watch practice for the Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 9, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list