F1 practice start time: When the Italian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

F1 racing is in Italy this week for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza circuit will play host to the race on Sunday, September 11. The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice session will take play on Saturday, September 10 at 7 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air between ESPNU and ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -265, followed by Charles Leclerc at +650. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +800.

How to watch practice for the Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 9, 8 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list