F1 practice start time: When the Italian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Italy on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 04, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Alex Pantling - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

F1 racing is in Italy this week for the 2022 Italian Grand Prix. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza circuit will play host to the race on Sunday, September 11. The practice sessions will start on Friday, September 9 at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. ET. The third practice session will take play on Saturday, September 10 at 7 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air between ESPNU and ESPN2. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -265, followed by Charles Leclerc at +650. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +800.

How to watch practice for the Italian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 9, 8 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 9, 11 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, September 10, 7 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Italian Grand Prix Entry List

Pos. Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Fernando Alonso 14
3 Carlos Sainz 55
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 Kevin Magnussen 20
6 Mick Schumacher 47
7 Estaban Ocon 31
8 George Russell 63
9 Daniel Ricciardo 3
10 Zhou Guanyu 24
11 Valterri Bottas 77
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Sergio Pérez 11
14 Lando Norris 4
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Lance Stroll 18
18 Nicholas Latifi 6
19 Charles Leclerc 16
20 Yuki Tsunoda 22

