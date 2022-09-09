Full undercard for Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan junior welterweight fight

ShoBox New Generation will have its next boxing event on Friday, September 9. Ballys Events Center in Atlantic City, New Jersey will host the eight-match card. The prelims are expected to start at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card following at 9 p.m. ET. The main event of the evening will see junior welterweights Joseph Adorno and Hugo Alberto Roldan duking it out.
Adorno enters with a 16-1-2 record and has back-to-back knockouts this year, including a first-rounder of Juan Santiago in May and a second-rounder of Roberto Almazan in July. Roldan is 21-0-1 and has won four straight since a majority draw in 2019. Adorno is a -320 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Roldan is a +240 underdog.
Two other fights on the card feature odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bernard Angelo Torres is a 145 favorite in his featherweight bout against Frency Fortunato Saya, who is a +115 underdog. Prior to that, Janelson Figueroa Bocachica is a -390 favorite in his welterweight bout against Roiman Villa, who is a +285 underdog.
Full Card for Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan
- Main event: Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan, 10 rounds, for vacant IBF Latino junior welterweight title
- Bernard Angelo Torres vs. Frency Fortunato Saya, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs. Roiman Villa, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Nicky Vitone vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, junior welterweight
- Norman Neely vs. Terrell Jamal Woods, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Malik Nelson vs. Ernest Hall, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. Assuan Jones, 4 rounds, junior middleweight
- Sean Mason vs. Dewayne Zeigler, 6 rounds, lightweight