Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan live stream: How to watch junior welterweight bout via live stream

Showtime is back with its ShoBox: The Next Generation event on Friday, September 9. The junior welterweight division gets the spotlight on this card with a main event featuring Joseph Adorno and Hugo Alberto Roldan. They’ll meet with the vacant IBF Latino title on the line. Adorno is a -320 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Roldan is a +240 underdog.

Adorno comes into this bout with a 16-1-2 record and is fighting for the fourth time this year. He has won his last two fights by knockout, but that was preceded by an 0-1-2 stretch. Roldan arrives in Atlantic City with a 21-0-1 record and four straight decision wins since finshing with a majority draw in 2019 against Agustin Gerbaldo Kucharski.

To watch this card, you’ll need access to Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Full Card for Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan