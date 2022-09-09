What time will Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan fight start on Friday, September 9

ShoBox: The New Generation returns Friday night in Atlantic City. The event will feature an eight-fight card with the main card getting started at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. The evening’s main event features Joseph Adorno and Hugo Alberto Roldan facing off in a junior welterweight bout. The event is scheduled to last three hours, so we can expect the main event to get started in the 11 p.m. hour.

Adorno enters with a 16-1-2 record. This will be his fourth fight of the year, and so far, he has gone 1-2. Adorno has won his last two fights by knockout. He defeated Juan Santiago in the first round in May and then Roberto Almazan in the second round in July.

Roldan heads into this fight with an undefeated 21-0-1 record. He has won each of his last four fights since his majority decision draw back in December of 2019. Roldan hasn’t registered a knockout since September 2019. His most recent win was a majority decision victory over German Del Castillo in January of this year.

Adorno is a -320 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Roldan is a +240 underdog.

Full Card for Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan