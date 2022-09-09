 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 at the Kansas Speedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the Kansas Lottery 300. This marks the second to last race of the regular season, after which the seven-race playoffs get underway.

The Xfinity race runs on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, and that is preceded on Friday by a practice session and then qualifying. Practice runs at 5:05 p.m. and qualifying starts at 5:35 p.m., with both airing on USA Network.

The Xfinity qualifying round in Kansas is a one-lap process. After 20 minutes of practice, each car runs a single lap. The fastest time claims the pole position and the slowest time starts at the back of the pack.

Heading into qualifying, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Noah Gragson (+425), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+600), and A.J. Allmendinger (+900).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Friday.

2022 Kansas Lottery 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Brandon Brown 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Brett Moffitt 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Akinori Ogata 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Sammy Smith 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Derek Griffith 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Myatt Snider 31
23 Jesse Iwuji 34
24 Joey Gase 35
25 Josh Williams 36
26 C.J. McLaughlin 38
27 Ryan Sieg 39
28 Howie DiSavino III 44
29 Rajah Caruth 45
30 Brennan Poole 47
31 Ross Chastain 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Dillon Bassett 77
37 Stefan Parsons 78
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

