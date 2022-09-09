NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is in Kansas City, Kansas this weekend for the Kansas Lottery 300. This marks the second to last race of the regular season, after which the seven-race playoffs get underway.

The Xfinity race runs on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network, and that is preceded on Friday by a practice session and then qualifying. Practice runs at 5:05 p.m. and qualifying starts at 5:35 p.m., with both airing on USA Network.

The Xfinity qualifying round in Kansas is a one-lap process. After 20 minutes of practice, each car runs a single lap. The fastest time claims the pole position and the slowest time starts at the back of the pack.

Heading into qualifying, Ty Gibbs is the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +380 and is followed by Noah Gragson (+425), Justin Allgaier (+450), Josh Berry (+600), and A.J. Allmendinger (+900).

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps on Friday.