Josh Wagner vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for welterweight title bout

Friday night brings an under-the-radar card topped by a welterweight title fight. Josh Wagner and Jorge Perez Sanchez face off for the vacant IBA intercontinental title on a DAZN card in Ontario. The main card gets started at 7 p.m. ET and the main event should get started early in the 10 p.m. hour.

Wagner enters the bout with a 12-0 record and has three fights under his belt in 2022. His most recent bout saw him defeat Fernando Silva in July when the latter retired after one round. Prior to that he claimed three straight unanimous decisions. He has yet to fight outside of Canada.

Sanchez is 13-2 and coming off back-to-back losses in 2021. He last lost a unanimous decision to Valentin Martinez Guzman in December and suffered a ninth round TKO loss to Christian Gomez the prior June. This will mark his first fight outside of Mexico.

Wagner is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1000 to win while Sanchez is a +550 underdog. Two other fights on this card are available to bet at DraftKings. Mark Smither is a -1600 favorite in his junior welterweight bout with Andy Almendras and Joshua Frazer is a -3000 favorite for his junior middleweight bout with Esteban Villalba.

Full Card for Josh Wagner vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez