US Open live stream: How to watch men’s semifinals on Friday

The 2022 US Open is just about completed and this year’s tournament will feature a first-time Grand Slam winner. No. 5 seed Casper Ruud will face No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov at 3 p.m. ET and No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe at 7 p.m. Both matches will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Ruud is currently a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Khachanov is +170. This is the second time these two have met. In 2020, an unseeded Ruud upset the No. 11 seed Khachanov in three sets at the Italian Open.

Alcaraz is a -200 favorite to win on Friday while Tiafoe is a +160 underdog. This is the second time the two will have faced off in their respective careers. In 2021, Tiafoe won in straight sets in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.

Schedule and odds

#5 Casper Ruud vs. #27 Karen Khachanov — 3 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe — 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, WatchESPN