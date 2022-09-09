How to watch Casper Ruud vs. Karen Khachanov in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open men’s singles tournament has entered the semifinal round, and both matches are scheduled for Friday, September 9. Both matches will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN. The first match of the evening will get started at 3 p.m. ET and feature No. 5 seed Casper Ruud facing No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov.

This is the second matchup between the two men and the first on a hard court. They first met in 2020 at the Italian Open where Ruud sprung a three-set upset of the then 11th seeded Khachanov.

Ruud reached the semifinals with a pair of wins over seeded opponents through the first five rounds. He beat No. 29 seed Tommy Paul in five sets in the third round and No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Khachanov did not face a ranked opponent until he met No. 23 seed Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals and won in five sets.

Ruud is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -210 while Khachanov is +170. The winner will face the winner of No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.