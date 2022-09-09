How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Frances Tiafoe in the semifinals of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The US Open semifinals are taking place on Friday for the men’s singles bracket, and the only remaining American in either singles draw will get the spotlight in the final match of the day. No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe will face No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz at 7 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. ESPN will broadcast the match it will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

This is the second time the two will have faced off and the first time on a hard court. In 2021, Tiafoe claimed a straight sets win in the first round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, which is a clay court tournament.

Alcaraz is the highest remaining seed with seeded wins over No. 15 Marin Čilić in the fourth round and No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals. If he and Casper Ruud both reach the finals, the winner will become the new No. 1 player in the world.

Tiafoe is the first American male to reach the US Open semifinals since Andy Roddick did it in 2006. He got to this point with upsets of No. 14 Diego Schwartzman in the third round, No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round, and No. 9 Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -200 while Tiafoe is +160. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 Casper Ruud vs. No. 27 Karen Khachanov.