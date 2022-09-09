Pick on the Total for the Guardians-Twins game on September 9

The Cleveland Guardians are looking to fight off the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central lead as the two teams kick off a big three game series in Minnesota on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians vs Minnesota Twins (-110, 7.5)

The Guardians send Cal Quantrill to the mound, who has been an innings eater, going at least six innings in six of his last seven starts, but has also allowed at least three runs in seven of his last 13 starts and has been pitch to contact with a career low six strikeouts per nine innings.

His counterpart, Dylan’s Bundy, is also registering a career-low in strikeouts per nine innings with 6.4 strikeout per nine innings, but despite pitching to so much contact has allowed two runs or fewer in six straight starts after posting an ERA above 5.00 through the month of July.

The Guardians offense has been better on the road than at home, averaging 4.4 runs per game on the road versus 3.9 runs with 65 total road home runs this season and just 37 at home; the biggest percentage differential between home and road power among American League teams.

The Twins bullpen enters Friday taxed, having been used for 13 1/3 innings in the final two days of their series with the New York Yankees and are 17th among MLB team in bullpen ERA since the beginning of July.

With a pair of starting pitchers that give up loads of contact and the Twins entering having plated at least four runs in five of their last six starts, this pivotal American League Central series will start with lots of runs scored.

The Play: Guardians vs. Twins Over 7.5

