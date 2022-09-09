Report: Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall boxing event postponed due to Queen Elizabeth’s death

The all women’s boxing event that will see Claressa Shields taking on Savannah Marshall in London has been postponed. A new date has yet to be named, but they are hoping for October 15 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Shields and Marshall were scheduled to duke it out for the undisputed middleweight championship.

The event was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This isn’t a surprise as most sporting events set in England for this weekend have been canceled or postponed. Whenever this boxing match does take place, it could stake a claim as the biggest women’s fight of all time.

Both Shields and Marshall will enter with a 12-0 record. Shields has two knockouts to her credit, while Marshall has 10. Shields is one of the most decorated boxers of all time with an incredible amateur career winning gold medals in the women’s middleweight division at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. While she has an undefeated professional record, she ended her amateur career with a 64-1 overall record. Her lone loss? Well, it came against Marshall in 2012 as both aimed to qualify for the 2012 Olympics.

Shields currently holds the WBA, WBC and IBF women’s middleweight titles. Marshall will enter with the WBO women’s middleweight belt, and all four will be in the line when they do indeed fight. The winner will become the fifth-ever undisputed women’s champion and the first-ever undisputed women’s middleweight champion.