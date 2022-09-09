When is the women’s singles final at the US Open?

The 2022 US Open is officially headed into the final weekend. The men’s semifinals are taking place Friday afternoon and evening, and then Saturday and Sunday bring the championship rounds.

The women’s championship match will be held in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday, September 10. It will air at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

The final will feature No. 1 seed Iga Świątek taking on No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur. Świątek is seeking her third Grand Slam title and second of the 2022 calendar, having won the French Open. Jabeur is seeking her first Grand Slam title and is in her second straight final, having lost to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon championship match.

This will be the fifth career match between the two women, with a 2-2 split between them to date. Świątek won on a hard court at the 2019 Citi Open. Jabeur then claimed a pair of 2021 victories, including wins at Wimbledon and the Western & Southern Open. Świątek evened the series with a win in the final of this year’s Italian Open.

Świątek is the favorite to win Saturday’s match at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is installed at -185 while Jabeur is a +145 underdog.