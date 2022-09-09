What the 2022 US Open men’s single bracket looks like heading into the finals

The 2022 US Open wraps up this weekend with the women’s and men’s championships decided on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Ahead of that, the men’s semifinals are scheduled for Friday, September 9. Both matches will air on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

The semifinals get started at 3 p.m. ET when No. 5 Casper Ruud faces No. 27 Karen Khachanov. Ruud is a -195 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Khachanov is a +160 underdog. That is followed at 7 p.m. when No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz faces No. 22 France Tiafoe. Alcaraz is a -210 favorite while Tiafoe is a +170 underdog.

This year will feature a first-time Grand Slam winner. Alcaraz’s best career finish is quarterfinals appearances in this year’s French Open and last year’s US Open. Ruud’s best career finish is a finals appearance at this year’s French Open. Tiafoe’s best career finish is a quarterfinals appearance at the 2019 Australian Open. Khachanov’s best career finish is the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2021 and the 2019 French Open.

Below is the full bracket, which we’ll update each round with match odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Men’s Singles Draw

Semifinals matchups

#5 Casper Ruud vs. #27 Karen Khachanov, 3 p.m. ET

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe, 7 p.m. ET

Final matchup

TBD vs. TBD