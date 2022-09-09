US Open odds: Match odds for Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur in women’s singles final

The 2022 US Open Final has arrived for the women’s singles draw. No. 1 seed Iga Świątek will face No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur for all the marbles. The match will air Saturday afternoon inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match gets underway at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and WatchESPN.

This is the fifth time the two women will have met, with this being the second hard court match and the second Grand Slam match. They have split four matches, with Jabeur claiming the Grand Slam win last year at Wimbledon. Świątek is seeking her third Grand Slam and second this year after winning the French Open. Jabeur is seeking her first Grand Slam.

Here’s a look at some of the odds available for the women’s singles final at Wimbledon at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Match odds: Iga Świątek vs. Ons Jabeur

Moneyline

Świątek: -180

Jabeur: +150

Moneyline — 1st set

Świątek: -175

Jabeur: +140

Moneyline — 2nd set

Świątek: -165

Jabeur: +135

Total games won

20.5: Over -145, Under +120

21.5: Over -115, Under -105

22.5: Over +115, Under -135

Spread Games

Świątek -3.5: +105

Świątek -2.5: -125

Jabeur +3.5: -125

Jabeur +2.5: +100

Total sets

2 sets: -200

3 sets: +135

Any set to finish 6-0

Yes: +750

No: -2000

