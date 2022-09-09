When is the men’s singles final at the US Open?

The 2022 US Open wraps up this weekend with the men’s final on Sunday afternoon. The men’s championship match will be held in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 11. It will air at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

The first half of the field is complete as No. 5 seed Casper Ruud defeated No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov in the first semifinal match on Friday. The second semifinal will see No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz face off against No. 22 seed Frances Tiafoe.

With the win, Ruud matches his best Grand Slam performance. Earlier this year he reached the final of the French Open, which was his first appearance beyond the fourth round of a Grand Slam event. Ruud entered the tournament as a bit of a longshot but on our radar. He was +6500 to win the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook heading into the first round.