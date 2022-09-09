DraftKings 2022 Pixel Playmakers Collection Info

DraftKings is introducing the next collection in the Primetime NFT Series for the 2022 NFL Season Launch, 2022 Pixel Playmakers Collection. This collection will be structured as a pack drop.

Pixel Playmakers will feature two main pack drops with a mix of higher-rarity collectibles, along with one higher-priced standard drop. These packs will allow you to score elite collectibles and earn rewards that include private DFS Contest Entries, Reignmakers Booster Packs, Crowns, and more!

See the full drop schedule below:

Pixel Playmakers Drop Schedule Drop # Drop Date Price # of Packs Drop # Drop Date Price # of Packs Drop 1 9/12 at 1 p.m. ET $65 900 Drop 2 9/12 at 2 p.m. ET $250 320 Drop 3 9/13 at 1 p.m. ET $600 10

Utility Breakdown

Justin Time Backfield Bolt Collectible Utility

$8K Private Contest Entry

2.5K Crown Bonus

Justin Time On the Run Collectible Utility

$8K Private Contest Entry

2.5K Crown Bonus

$10K Private Contest Entry

Justin Time Halfback Hustle Collectible Utility

$8K Private Contest Entry

2.5K Crown Bonus

$10K Private Contest Entry

$12.5K Private Contest Entry

1 Reignmakers Booster Pack

Justin Time Endzone Dash Collectible Utility

$8K Private Contest Entry

2.5K Crown Bonus

$10K Private Contest Entry

$12.5K Private Contest Entry

1 Reignmakers Booster Pack

$20K Private Contest Entry

2 Reignmakers Booster Pack

Eligiblity for Edition Number Reward

