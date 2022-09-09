How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for September 9 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

We’re less than a week removed from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff, Wales and we’ll be diving into the fallout on tonight’s show. A returning superstar is set to continue his path of destruction while we start to begin the build towards Extreme Rules next month.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

Roman Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last Saturday, defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event at Principality Stadium. McIntyre seemingly had the match won after hitting Reigns with a Claymore, only for a hooded man to pull the referee out of the ring right before making the three-count. That man turned out to be NXT star Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of the Usos and another one of Reigns’ cousins. The distraction allowed enough time for the champ to put down McIntyre for the pinfall victory. Tonight, we’ll most likely see Sikoa officially installed as the newest member of the Bloodline.

Braun Strowman made his return to the WWE this past Monday on Raw, laying waste to the entire Raw tag team division. Later on, he said in a backstage interview that he’d be coming to Smackdown tonight and will make his plans clear in his new stint with the company. We’ll find out what the “Monster Among Men” has in store for the crowd tonight.

A new No. 1 contender for Liv Morgan’s Smackdown Women’s Championship will be determined tonight in a Fatal Five-Way match featuring Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li. Rousey had her suspension lifted by Adam Pearce last week and appears to be the favorite heading into Extreme Rules. Let’s see if they go in a different direction tonight.