Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into September 9 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from Climate Pledge Arean in Seattle tonight as the company dives into the fallout from Clash at the Castle last Saturday.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Who will Braun Strowman target tonight?

Braun Strowman made his return to the WWE this past Monday on Raw, laying waste to the entire Raw tag team division. Later on, he said in a backstage interview that he’d be coming to Smackdown tonight and will make his plans clear in his new stint with the company. That begs the question of who the “Monster Among Men” will go after on Smackdown tonight.

His biggest adversary in the company has been undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and it was Strowman who Reigns defeated to begin his title reign two years ago. There’s also a possibility of Braun deciding to step up to Intercontinental Champion Gunther in a battle of big men.

What will happen to Sami Zayn now that Solo Sikoa is in the Bloodline?

Roman Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last Saturday, defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event at Principality Stadium. McIntyre seemingly had the match won after hitting Reigns with a Claymore, only for a hooded man to pull the referee out of the ring right before making the three-count. That man turned out to be NXT star Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of the Usos and another one of Reigns’ cousins. The distraction allowed enough time for the champ to put down McIntyre for the pinfall victory.

With Sikoa set to be formally introduced as the newest member of the Bloodline tonight, where does that leave Sami Zayn? He has worked to try to prove himself as part of the stable and has been accepted as a court jester character. Will this reality finally come crashing down on him tonight?

Who will be the new No. 1 contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship?

A new No. 1 contender for Liv Morgan’s Smackdown Women’s Championship will be determined tonight in a Fatal Five-Way match featuring Ronda Rousey, Natalya, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li. The winner will get their title opportunity at Extreme Rules next month and it’s worth asking who will emerge victorious.

Rousey had her suspension lifted by Adam Pearce last week and appears to be the favorite, especially considering that she is still trying to hunt down Morgan for the belt. Keep your eye on Evans, who is making her return after being off television for the past month.