How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream, what to watch on September 9

AEW returns to your screens tonight with a new episode of Rampage on TNT. This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo so, as always, beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will conclude a wild and controversial week for the company in the aftermath of All Out. Three matches and a promo segment have been announced for the show.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

Tonight, we’ll get the second first-round match of the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions as Darby Allin will face fellow pillar Sammy Guevara. The world title tournament was created in the aftermath of the CM Punk-Elite brawl following All Out and the AEW World Championship being vacated as a result. The winner will advance to round two to face Jon Moxley.

Also on the show, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will defend his title against Dax Harwood and ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe will have an in-ring promo tonight.