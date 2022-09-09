International Peace Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 International Peace Marathon is scheduled for this Saturday, September 10th in Washington, DC. The race is actually called the Abebe Bikila Day International Peace Marathon, and runs on the anniversary of Abebe Bikila’s Olympic Marathon victory in the 1960 Rome Olympics. The race started as well to honor the victims of 9/11.

Start time

The primary marathon race gets started at 8 a.m. ET. There are also 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. full marathons, but the prizes are only awarded to the 8 a.m. racers.

How to watch

There will be no live stream or TV coverage aside from whatever the local news has after the race.

Course map

The course runs along the Potomac by way of the C&O Canal. It starts and ends near just before the Chain Bridge. The racers run 6.5 miles out and back twice to cover the marathon distance.

You can view a full map at the race website.

Weather

The temperature is expected to be around 65 degrees at the 8 a.m. start time. Humidity is projected to be approximately 70%, although it could climb higher as the racers are nearing the end of the race.

Prize money

The race offers prize money for first, second, and third for both men and women. First place for each gets $250, second place gets $150, and third place gets $100.

Who won the last race?

Last year, 32-year old Valeriu Nalban won the race with a time of 2:46:55. He was followed by Mitchell Dill (2:58:26), Grace Cheslery (2:59:08), and Christopher Bain (2:59:21).