 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Opening odds for Week 18 of the NFL season

We’ve got an early look at Week 18 point spreads as the NFL wraps up Week 17.

By David Fucillo
Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. It’s taking some time for odds to post because the NFL has not announced the times for Week 18. The league waits until the close of Week 17 to unveil the schedule to ensure the most competitive options. Additionally, the league will be scheduling two games for Saturday and figuring out a game for Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead line odds for the slate earlier this week. Two games did not have lookahead lines. Chargers-Broncos features an LA squad mostly locked into their seeding while Jets-Dolphins features a Miami squad that is uncertain of its QB position due to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Ravens vs. Bengals

January 1

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -250, Ravens +210

Patriots vs. Bills

January 1

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bills -460, Patriots +370

Cardinals vs. 49ers

January 1

Point spread: 49ers -13
Point total: 40
Moneyline: 49ers -700, Cardinals +510

December 28

Point spread: 49ers -10.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: 49ers -500, Cardinals +400

Cowboys vs. Commanders

January 1

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Cowboys -260, Commanders +220

December 28

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Commanders +170

Chiefs vs. Raiders

January 1

Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +360

December 28

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Raiders +300

Titans vs. Jaguars

January 1

Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -305, Titans +255

December 28

Point spread: Jaguars -6
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Titans +220

Bucs vs. Falcons

January 1

Point spread: Falcons -7.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Falcons -340, Bucs +280

December 28

Point spread: pk
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Both -110

Vikings vs. Bears

January 1

Point spread: Vikings -1
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Bears -105

December 28

Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Vikings -135, Bears +115

Rams vs. Seahawks

January 1

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -210, Rams +180

December 28

Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Rams +140

Texans vs. Colts

January 1

Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Colts -155, Texans +135

December 28

Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Colts -140, Texans +120

Lions vs. Packers

January 1

Point spread: Packers -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Packers -190, Lions +160

December 28

Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Packers -195, Lions +165

Browns vs. Steelers

January 1

Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Steelers -120, Browns +100

Panthers vs. Saints

January 1

Point spread: Saints -4.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Saints -200, Panthers +170

December 28

Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +140

Jets vs. Dolphins

January 1

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jets +140

Giants vs. Eagles

January 1

Point spread: Eagles -13.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Eagles -800, Giants +575

December 28

Point spread: Eagles -2
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Eagles -145, Giants +125

Chargers vs. Broncos

January 1

Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Broncos +140

More From DraftKings Nation