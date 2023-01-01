Opening odds for Week 18 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. It’s taking some time for odds to post because the NFL has not announced the times for Week 18. The league waits until the close of Week 17 to unveil the schedule to ensure the most competitive options. Additionally, the league will be scheduling two games for Saturday and figuring out a game for Sunday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead line odds for the slate earlier this week. Two games did not have lookahead lines. Chargers-Broncos features an LA squad mostly locked into their seeding while Jets-Dolphins features a Miami squad that is uncertain of its QB position due to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.

Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as the odds re-open Sunday evening.

January 1

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bengals -6

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bengals -250, Ravens +210

January 1

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Bills -460, Patriots +370

January 1

Point spread: 49ers -13

Point total: 40

Moneyline: 49ers -700, Cardinals +510

December 28

Point spread: 49ers -10.5

Point total: 40

Moneyline: 49ers -500, Cardinals +400

January 1

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Cowboys -260, Commanders +220

December 28

Point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Commanders +170

January 1

Point spread: Chiefs -10

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +360

December 28

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 50

Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Raiders +300

January 1

Point spread: Jaguars -7

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -305, Titans +255

December 28

Point spread: Jaguars -6

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Titans +220

January 1

Point spread: Falcons -7.5

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Falcons -340, Bucs +280

December 28

Point spread: pk

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Both -110

January 1

Point spread: Vikings -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Vikings -115, Bears -105

December 28

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Vikings -135, Bears +115

January 1

Point spread: Seahawks -4.5

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -210, Rams +180

December 28

Point spread: Seahawks -3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Rams +140

January 1

Point spread: Colts -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Colts -155, Texans +135

December 28

Point spread: Colts -2.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Colts -140, Texans +120

January 1

Point spread: Packers -4

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Packers -190, Lions +160

December 28

Point spread: Packers -3.5

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Packers -195, Lions +165

January 1

Point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

December 28

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Steelers -120, Browns +100

January 1

Point spread: Saints -4.5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -200, Panthers +170

December 28

Point spread: Saints -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +140

January 1

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jets +140

January 1

Point spread: Eagles -13.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Eagles -800, Giants +575

December 28

Point spread: Eagles -2

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Eagles -145, Giants +125

January 1

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Chargers -165, Broncos +140