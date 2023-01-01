Opening odds for Week 18 of the NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 18. It’s taking some time for odds to post because the NFL has not announced the times for Week 18. The league waits until the close of Week 17 to unveil the schedule to ensure the most competitive options. Additionally, the league will be scheduling two games for Saturday and figuring out a game for Sunday Night Football.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled lookahead line odds for the slate earlier this week. Two games did not have lookahead lines. Chargers-Broncos features an LA squad mostly locked into their seeding while Jets-Dolphins features a Miami squad that is uncertain of its QB position due to Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion.
Below, we’ve included the lookahead line and the current line once it re-opens at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll continue updating as the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Ravens vs. Bengals
January 1
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 28
Point spread: Bengals -6
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bengals -250, Ravens +210
Patriots vs. Bills
January 1
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 28
Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Bills -460, Patriots +370
Cardinals vs. 49ers
January 1
Point spread: 49ers -13
Point total: 40
Moneyline: 49ers -700, Cardinals +510
December 28
Point spread: 49ers -10.5
Point total: 40
Moneyline: 49ers -500, Cardinals +400
Cowboys vs. Commanders
January 1
Point spread: Cowboys -6.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Cowboys -260, Commanders +220
December 28
Point spread: Cowboys -4.5
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -200, Commanders +170
Chiefs vs. Raiders
January 1
Point spread: Chiefs -10
Point total: 49
Moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +360
December 28
Point spread: Chiefs -8.5
Point total: 50
Moneyline: Chiefs -365, Raiders +300
Titans vs. Jaguars
January 1
Point spread: Jaguars -7
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -305, Titans +255
December 28
Point spread: Jaguars -6
Point total: 39.5
Moneyline: Jaguars -260, Titans +220
Bucs vs. Falcons
January 1
Point spread: Falcons -7.5
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Falcons -340, Bucs +280
December 28
Point spread: pk
Point total: 40
Moneyline: Both -110
Vikings vs. Bears
January 1
Point spread: Vikings -1
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Vikings -115, Bears -105
December 28
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Vikings -135, Bears +115
Rams vs. Seahawks
January 1
Point spread: Seahawks -4.5
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -210, Rams +180
December 28
Point spread: Seahawks -3
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Seahawks -165, Rams +140
Texans vs. Colts
January 1
Point spread: Colts -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Colts -155, Texans +135
December 28
Point spread: Colts -2.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Colts -140, Texans +120
Lions vs. Packers
January 1
Point spread: Packers -4
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Packers -190, Lions +160
December 28
Point spread: Packers -3.5
Point total: 47
Moneyline: Packers -195, Lions +165
Browns vs. Steelers
January 1
Point spread: TBD
Point total: TBD
Moneyline: TBD
December 28
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Steelers -120, Browns +100
Panthers vs. Saints
January 1
Point spread: Saints -4.5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Saints -200, Panthers +170
December 28
Point spread: Saints -3
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Saints -165, Panthers +140
Jets vs. Dolphins
January 1
Point spread: Dolphins -3.5
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Dolphins -165, Jets +140
Giants vs. Eagles
January 1
Point spread: Eagles -13.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Eagles -800, Giants +575
December 28
Point spread: Eagles -2
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Eagles -145, Giants +125
Chargers vs. Broncos
January 1
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Chargers -165, Broncos +140